Water main break closes SB Lindbergh

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The southbound lanes of Lindbergh Boulevard were shut down Thursday afternoon between Fee Fee Hills Drive and McDonnell Boulevard Thursday afternoon after a water main break.
Missouri American Water said a 16-inch water main broke at around 4 p.m., shutting down the southbound lanes.
The spokesman said the break will knock out service to 10-to-20 commercial buildings. They expect the water to be restored by 10 p.m.
As of 5:30, the lane closures were ongoing.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
