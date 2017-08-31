Water main break closes SB Lindbergh

The southbound lanes on Lindbergh Boulevard were shut down Thursday afternoon after a 16-inch water-main break. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The southbound lanes of Lindbergh Boulevard were shut down Thursday afternoon between Fee Fee Hills Drive and McDonnell Boulevard Thursday afternoon after a water main break.

Missouri American Water said a 16-inch water main broke at around 4 p.m., shutting down the southbound lanes.

The spokesman said the break will knock out service to 10-to-20 commercial buildings. They expect the water to be restored by 10 p.m.

As of 5:30, the lane closures were ongoing.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2017 KSDK-TV