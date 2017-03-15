KSDK
Water main break puts streets in Troy, Ill., under boil order

Sam Clancy, KSDK 3:13 PM. CDT March 15, 2017

A water main break in Troy, Illinois, has a few streets under a boil order Wednesday afternoon.

According to a post on the Troy Police Department Facebook page, a boil order has been issued for homes on the following streets:

  • Sara Street (from Collinsville Road to Wickliffe Street)
  • Wickliffe Street (from Sarah Street, west including Tri-Township Park)
  • Wynona (entire street)
  • and Fairview (the entire street).

Police said water should be boiled no less than 5 minutes and residents should avoid doing laundry.

Residents with questions can call the City of Troy offices at (618) 667-9924.

