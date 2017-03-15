Water main break puts streets in Troy, Ill., under boil order

A water main break in Troy, Illinois, has a few streets under a boil order Wednesday afternoon.
According to a post on the Troy Police Department Facebook page, a boil order has been issued for homes on the following streets:
- Sara Street (from Collinsville Road to Wickliffe Street)
- Wickliffe Street (from Sarah Street, west including Tri-Township Park)
- Wynona (entire street)
- and Fairview (the entire street).
Police said water should be boiled no less than 5 minutes and residents should avoid doing laundry.
Residents with questions can call the City of Troy offices at (618) 667-9924.
