Water main break puts streets in Troy, Ill., under boil order

A water main break in Troy, Illinois, has a few streets under a boil order Wednesday afternoon.

According to a post on the Troy Police Department Facebook page, a boil order has been issued for homes on the following streets:

Sara Street (from Collinsville Road to Wickliffe Street)

Wickliffe Street (from Sarah Street, west including Tri-Township Park)

Wynona (entire street)

and Fairview (the entire street).

Police said water should be boiled no less than 5 minutes and residents should avoid doing laundry.

Residents with questions can call the City of Troy offices at (618) 667-9924.

