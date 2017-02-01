ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Board of Aldermen's Ways and Means Committee passed a pair of funding bills Wednesday night.

The first bill was the Scottrade Center funding bill, which passed by a vote of 5-4. The bill calls for $138 million in spending to renovate the building that opened in 1994.

The bill MLS stadium funding bill passed a short time later by a vote of 4-3.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

