With many kids about to get a holiday vacation from school, many parents are dreading the post-Christmas doldroms. Bored children, a sense of cabin fever, a family feeling stir crazy! It doesn't have to be that way.

There is no shortage of free activities for the whole family during the school holiday break.

One area attraction you maybe haven't heard much about is the Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge near Brussels, Illinois.

It's a short, scenic drive from St. Louis and it is the stopping point for more than 165,000 birds on their way south for the winter. The big attraction, however, is the American Bald Eagle.

"We sometimes will see 200 eagles in a day," said Cortney Solum with the Department of Fish & Wildlife.

Some other free attractions, just a bit off the beaten path (aside from the obvious destinations like the St. Louis Zoo and the free museums in the city):

Cahokia Mounds

Laumeier Sculpture Park

Lone Elk Park

World Bird Sanctuary

Many local websites track free activities for the whole family.

One of them, 'Kids Out and About.com' has a page dedicated to free holiday activities.