WB I-270 at Old Halls Ferry reopened after a pedestrian was fatally struck

NORTH COUNTY, MO. - UPDATE: WB I-270 has reopened following a fatal accident.

WB I-270 at Old Halls Ferry was shut down just after 5 a.m. after a person was fatally struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened east of Old Halls Ferry and WB I-270 was closed for several hours. The pedestrian has not been identified.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information as we get it.

UPDATE: All lanes of westbound I-270 have been cleared and reopened to traffic. — MoDOT (@MoDOT) March 8, 2017

