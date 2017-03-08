KSDK
Close
Breaking News Live Election Results
Live Video LIVE: Giraffe birth at New York zoo
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

WB I-270 at Old Halls Ferry reopened after a pedestrian was fatally struck

Pedestrian struck on WB I-270 near Old Halls Ferry

Ashley Cole , KSDK 9:09 AM. CST March 08, 2017

NORTH COUNTY, MO. - UPDATE: WB I-270 has reopened following a fatal accident. 

WB I-270 at Old Halls Ferry was shut down just after 5 a.m. after a person was fatally struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened east of Old Halls Ferry and WB I-270 was closed for several hours. The pedestrian has not been identified. 

This story is developing and will be updated with more information as we get it.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories