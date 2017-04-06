Three local Payless stores to close

For the second day in a row, frigid weather has caused institutions around the area to close their doors. (Photo: AP Graphics/file)

In January, Payless announced major changes and cutbacks.

We now know that three St. Louis Payless Shoe Stores are closing for good.

The list came out today.

It includes the stores on Water Tower Place in Arnold, at the Chesterfield Mall and at Kirkwood Commons.

Back in February, the company filed for bankruptcy, and announced it would close almost 400 stores.

You can find the full list here.



