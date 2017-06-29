Webster Groves pool closes after child tests positive for a parasite

ThinkStock (Photo: Ingram Publishing)

WEBSTER GROVES, MO. - Webster Groves Parks and Recreation announced its aquatic center will be closed Thursday and all pool programs are canceled after a child tested positive for Cryptosporidium (Crypto). Crypto is a parasite that causes severe diarrhea and symptoms can last up to 14 days.

The St. Louis County Health Department contacted the Webster Groves around 10 a.m. to notify them.

Webster Groves Parks Recreation released this statement on their Facebook,

St. Louis County Health Department inquired if the child was at our pool during the incubation or shedding period. The child was here on June 8 which was the first day of their incubation period. They are not saying that he got Crypto here. They are not saying this is an outbreak. But, because he was here during the incubation and shedding period, as a precaution and to prevent any potential new cases of Crypto, St. Louis County Health Department is asking us to hyperchlorinate the pool. This is a process that takes the chlorine level up to 20 parts per million (ppm) for a 12-hour period. A normal level of chlorine would be 2 ppm, with a range of 1-3 ppm. St. Louis County Health Department will ask any public places this child has been to do a higher level of cleaning and disinfecting to prevent further cases of Crypto.

The pool anticipates opening back up on Friday.

For more information on Crypto, click here.

Over the past two years, Crypto has been on the rise. In 2016, the parasite caused at least 32 outbreaks in 24 states.

© 2017 KSDK-TV