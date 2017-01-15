Webster Groves wife gives husband life-saving gift

Engaged in Italy and eloped in Jamaica, Liz and West Prentice enjoys adventure . (Image: Prentice family) (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

WEBSTER GROVES, MO. - Liz and West Prentice love to travel. Engaged in Italy and eloped in Jamaica, the couple enjoys adventure.

But, a journey right here at home has taught them more about each other than they could have imagined.

"It's brought us closer together," Wes said.

In 2008, Wes was diagnosed with a kidney disease called IG Nephropathy. Over the last year, his kidney function started to deteriorate. In June 2016, Wes began dialysis. In October, he was put on the kidney transplant list.

"In our wildest dreams did we ever think we were going to be a match," Wes said.

Liz got tested immediately. It wasn't even a point of discussion.

"It's just something you have to do," Liz said.

In Liz's go-getter fashion, she schedule the operations as early as she could. They'll undergo the transplant procedure at the end of the month.

The couple says they're lucky beyond measure, not just because the kidney was a match, but because the journey has taught them what their marriage is made of

"I'm here for a reason and I'm ready to give," Liz said.

The Prentices have set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for their medical expenses.

