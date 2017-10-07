Wedding proposal takes over the Arch

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - An area couple is celebrating their weekend as an engaged couple after an elaborate proposal took over the Arch grounds.

Saturday, a huge sign, measured 48-by-52-feet, with a marriage proposal written on it was laid along the edge of the park connected the Gateway Arch.

Six-hundred-and-thirty feet inside the Arch itself, Matthew Nichols asked his girlfriend of five years, Nitya, to look out onto the Arch grounds.

"Oh, this has been incredible," said Nichols. "[I] could not have done this without help, and we did it [in] like two weeks."

"I had no idea this was happening," exclaimed Nitya. "This is just so far beyond anything I could have possibly expected."

Additionally, Nichols coordinated the project with park officials and local police.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

