Weekends Only reports credit card data breach

Credit Card (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. LOUIS - The credit card information of Weekends Only online shoppers has been compromised, the furniture retailer has learned.

The company says Aptos, the company that hosts its online payment platform experienced a data breach. That company is working with cyber security experts, the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice in the investigation.

Weekends Only has mailed a letter and is offering complimentary identity monitoring and restoration services to about 8,000 potentially affected customers.

The data breach does not affect any customers who made purchases in Weekends Only retail stores.

Weekends Only says it is working to change web hosting services to provide improved service and security moving forward.

