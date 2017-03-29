Welcome back, Chester!

5 On Your Side is pleased to announce that St. Louis native and former KSDK employee Chester Lampkin is back home to serve as meteorologist for Today in St. Louis. Chester will join Rene Knott, Alexandra Corey, Pat McGonigle and Anthony Slaughter starting next week.

“Our weather team is now complete with the addition of Chester,” said News Director Karin Movesian. “This is a great homecoming for him, and a definite plus for our viewers, who will have five meteorologists with the talent and expertise and deep ties to the St. Louis community.”

Chester returns to KSDK after almost two years working as a broadcast and media meteorologist thousands of miles away at MetService of New Zealand. Chester is familiar to many St. Louis viewers, having served as weekend morning meteorologist at 5 On Your Side from March 2012 until May 2015.

“After a two-year stint ‘down under,’ I can’t wait to return to cover the exciting Midwest weather, and to again work with the best news team in the Lou,” Lampkin said. “St. Louis is and will always be my hometown.”

Chester grew up in north St. Louis, and has lots of family throughout the area. He graduated from Parkway Central High School and earned his meteorology degree at St. Louis University. Prior to working in St. Louis and New Zealand, Chester worked in Texas, Colorado and Jefferson City.

“Chester brings a combination of weather knowledge, technical expertise, personality and a love for the St. Louis community,” said Chief Meteorologist Craig Moeller. “He is going to be a fantastic addition to our weather team.”

Chester’s first day at the station will be Friday, March 31. The following week, he’ll be on the air from 4 to 7a.m. with meteorologist Scott Connell, who has been part of Today in St. Louis for the past 25 years.

Starting April 7, Scott will transition to his new schedule, which will allow him to set his alarm clock a little later. He’ll be trading the overnight hours for an afternoon schedule, working Tuesday through Saturday.

“I am excited to welcome Chester back home. I’m handing over the early morning forecasting duties to not only a great forecaster, but a good friend,” said Meteorologist Scott Connell. “Chester knows St. Louis and it’s good to have him back on our team!”

