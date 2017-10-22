Wentzville firefighters use new tools to fight off cancer

A Wentzville firefighter rides the stationary bicycle inside the fire house sauna. Firefighters spend a few minutes inside working up a sweat to detox their bodies after a fire. (Photo: KSDK)

Wentzville firefighters have some new tools they hope will help them prevent a cancer diagnosis.

It’s part of a change many fire departments are undergoing, with new efforts to keep gear and individuals cleaner and safer from toxic chemicals they encounter on the job.

“More of our brothers and sisters that are coming down with cancer, and we’re starting to notice that we need to take every step and put every tool in the service to figure out how to make our firefighters healthier,” said Wentzville Fire Captain, Dave Marlo.

Studies, like this one published by the CDC, found higher rates of certain types of cancer in firefighters than the general U.S. population. Although the study stops short of linking cancer specifically to the job, it offers further evidence of occupational risk.

In Wentzville, Captain Marlo said one of his firefighters was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago and was able to beat the disease and eventually come back to work. But he knows other departments who have lost members of their teams.

“Just here in St. Charles County, I can think on top of my head... three or four members since I’ve been a firefighter have passed away from cancer in the past 16 years,” he said.

So his team has adopted new policies, to encourage cleaner firefighters and a cleaner firehouse.

All firefighters have two sets of gear, which they try to hose off while still on a fire scene, using a decontamination kit kept on every tuck. Those include soap or wipes, brushes, and trash bags for dirty gear. After firefighters return to the firehouse, that gear gets washed regularly in big extractor machines.

Firefighters also have a small sauna, where they can detox.

“The idea is to sweat the toxins out of our system,” Marlo explained. The small wooden box can heat up to more than 100 degrees, and firefighters spend a few minutes inside it, riding a stationary bicycle to work up a sweat.

“When I first started, it was the cool thing to have the dirty helmet, to have the dirty bunker,” Marlo said. “The dirtier your stuff was, the saltier of a firefighter you were.“

“Now that badge of honor is killing our firefighters,” he continued. “Now we’re literally giving them detergent and giving them things to clean their gear and to clean their helmets.”

He added, “Fire service is strong on tradition and history and hard to change, but hopefully, our brothers and sisters out there are starting to see that what’s most important is that we go home to our families.”

