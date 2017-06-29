Wentzville PD searching for Target flasher

Officials were notified of a flasher at the Wentzville Target early Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Wentzville PD)

WENTZVILLE, MO. - Wentzville Police asked for the public's help in the search for a man who exposed himself at the area Target earlier this week.

Police were tipped off to the incident which occurred Wednesday afternoon. According to the victim, a man pulled his car next to theirs and had his genitals exposed. The victim then walked into Target and notified staff of the incident.

The man was described as a heavy-set white male in his 40s with dark hair and dark facial hair. He was caught on surveillance footage driving an unknown make, dark gray four-door hatchback with tinted windows and a small white decal in the lower-left corner of the rear window.

Anyone with information would contact Wentzville Detective Grarup at (636) 639-2137.

