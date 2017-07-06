Extended video: What's next for Mizzou after 2015 unrest?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Get Your Money From A Battery Lawsuit
-
Allergies silence Muny's lead actor
-
Man finds dog buried alive on Georgia trail
-
Who killed lulu
-
One dead after crash on Interstate 44
-
Missouri man accused of molesting toddler while baby-sitting
-
Seven injured in Elks Lodge fireworks malfunction in Arnold
-
Suspect killed after Steve Scalise, 4 others shot at baseball practice
-
Governor-elect pledges Blue Alert system
-
String of carjackings under investigation
More Stories
-
Illinois House OKs budget, ends historic impasseJul. 6, 2017, 2:39 p.m.
-
What's next for Mizzou after 2015 campus unrestJul. 6, 2017, 9:37 p.m.
-
Mega Millions, Powerball sales resume in Illinois…Jun 27, 2017, 4:54 p.m.