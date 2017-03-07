What to know about the STL St. Patrick's parade

2016 St. Patrick's Day Parade (Photo by Jimmy Bernhard)

ST. LOUIS - It's time to dig through your closet to find all your green clothing because St. Louis's 48th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is this weekend.

This year's parade is dedicated to the city of St. Louis first responders and will be led by Police Chief Sam Dotson and Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson.

The parade, which starts at noon on Saturday, March 11, will feature over 130 units, including floats, bands, large balloons and over 5,000 marchers.

The route starts at the intersection of 20th and Market, travels east down Market, turns at Broadway and ends in front of Busch Stadium.

Rene Knott, an anchor on KSDK's morning show Today in St. Louis, will be the parade's starting announcer.

This year also marks the 39th annual Michelob Ultra St. Patrick's Day Run, which precedes the parade. The five-mile run begins at 9 a.m. The course begins on Broadway near the Hilton hotel in front of Ballpark Village, and concludes at the intersection of 8th and Market.

More than 8,000 people participated in last year's St. Patrick's Day Run. The "best costume" award competition will also be back this year.

Register for the run at http://stpatsrun.com/. Registration costs $36 through March 10, then will increase to $40 on the day of the run.

The official hotel of the St. Patrick's Day Run and Parade is the Hilton St. Louis at Ballpark. Visit www.hiltonstlouis.com or call (314) 421-1776 for information on its special St. Pat's Day packages.

More information about the St. Patrick's Day festivities can be found at www.irishparade.org.

