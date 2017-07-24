When to start training young children about calling 911

ST. LOUIS - Would your child know what to do in the event of an emergency? We discussed the topic on Monday's Today in St. Louis.

Kyle Gaines with the St. Charles County Ambulance District advised parents to start having the conversation about how to call for help when the child is three or four years old.

"It's a lesson that has really undergone some evolution over the last 10 to 15 years because prior to that time, most households had landline phones and as we know, that's no longer the case. Most households are cell phone only now,” Gaines said.

Gaines said one potential issue that could be problematic during an emergency is a child not being able to locate their parent's phone. He recommends having a designated place to keep the phone when at home.

It's also important to teach a child how to unlock a smartphone or know how to push the emergency button.

Gaines also recommends teaching a child their address at a young age. While 911 dispatchers have the ability to use GPS to locate where a call is coming from, Gaines said that takes some time and it will be faster to send help if a child knows their address.

Lastly, Gaines suggest parents role play with their child, taking turns being the patient and then the dispatcher. Practice questions a dispatcher may ask a child in the event of a real emergency. For really young children, Gaines recommends parents have their child pretend their favorite stuffed animal is sick and have them practice describing what's wrong.

He said, "This is like anything else: Teaching ABC's to potty training, practice makes perfect. Work on a game plan and then practice it every couple of weeks."

