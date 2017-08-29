Where to drop off items to assist those in Texas

TOPSHOT - Evacuation residents from the Meyerland area walk onto an I-610 overpass for further help during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Hurricane Harvey left a trail of devastation Saturday after the most powerful storm to hit the US mainland in over a decade slammed into Texas, destroying homes, severing power supplies and forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, This content is subject to copyright.)

HOUSTON - A Lebanon, Ill. transportation service is asking for the community's help in stockpiling goods to send to the many thousands of people in and around the Houston area.

The 'Stock Transport' page made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. Various retailers, stores, and other locations are collecting and shipping donations to Texas at a later date.

The list of drop-off centers is below, as well as items being requested.

Items needed:

Infant, child and adult clothing

All bathroom and groom supplies

Toilet paper, paper towels, trash bags, Clorox wipes

Hand sanitizer and body cleansing wipes

Razorblades, knives, work gloves, cleaning supplies, brooms, shovels

Human and dog vests

Waders

Gas gift cards

Sealed dry storage containers

First aid kits (Neosporin, bandages, gauze, medical tape, hydrogen peroxide, buffered aspirin)

Strong flashlights with extra batteries

Duct tape, scotch tape, and zip ties

Collars and leashes

Muzzles

Ready-to-eat human food

Plastic sleeves for papers

Puppy pads and/or newspapers

Waterproof luggage to mark dogs

Crates

Pool noodles

Puppy and kitten milk

Capstar

Pedialyte

Trailer drop-off locations:

Stock Transport

10037 Faust Road

Lebanon, IL

IGA

450 West Hanover Street

New Baden, IL 62265

Available beginning Tuesday, August 29 at 6 p.m.

Tom's Supermarket - Mascoutah

95 Mascoutah Plaza Drive

Mascoutah, IL 62258

Available beginning Wednesday, August 30 from evening until capacity is reached.

American Legion - Mascoutah

1414 West Main Street

Mascoutah, IL 62258

Available business hours: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Tom's Supermarket - Freeburg

369 Marketplace Drive

Freeburg, IL 62243

Available beginning Wednesday, August 30 from evening until capacity is reached.

Barry Travel Plaza

1 Cieten Plaza

Barry, IL 62312

Available beginning Friday, September 1 from evening until capacity is reached.

Waterloo Feed & Pet Supply

401 West 3rd Street

Waterloo, IL 62298

Available business hours: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Pinckneyville Community High School

600 East Water Street

Pinckneyville, IL 62274

Available school hours

Murphy-Wall State Bank & Trust

105 East Water Street

Pinckneyville, IL 62274

Available business hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Murphy-Wall State Bank & Trust

105 North Williams Street

Murphysboro, IL 62966

Available business hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Murphy-Wall Elkville Banking Center

110 South 4th Street

Elkville, IL 62932

Available business hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This list will be updated as more locations become available.

