Where to drop off items to assist those in Texas

HOUSTON - A Lebanon, Ill. transportation service is asking for the community's help in stockpiling goods to send to the many thousands of people in and around the Houston area.
The 'Stock Transport' page made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. Various retailers, stores, and other locations are collecting and shipping donations to Texas at a later date.
MORE: Donate to the Red Cross
The list of drop-off centers is below, as well as items being requested.
Items needed:
- Infant, child and adult clothing
- All bathroom and groom supplies
- Toilet paper, paper towels, trash bags, Clorox wipes
- Hand sanitizer and body cleansing wipes
- Razorblades, knives, work gloves, cleaning supplies, brooms, shovels
- Human and dog vests
- Waders
- Gas gift cards
- Sealed dry storage containers
- First aid kits (Neosporin, bandages, gauze, medical tape, hydrogen peroxide, buffered aspirin)
- Strong flashlights with extra batteries
- Duct tape, scotch tape, and zip ties
- Collars and leashes
- Muzzles
- Ready-to-eat human food
- Plastic sleeves for papers
- Puppy pads and/or newspapers
- Waterproof luggage to mark dogs
- Crates
- Pool noodles
- Puppy and kitten milk
- Capstar
- Pedialyte
Trailer drop-off locations:
Stock Transport
10037 Faust Road
Lebanon, IL
IGA
450 West Hanover Street
New Baden, IL 62265
Available beginning Tuesday, August 29 at 6 p.m.
Tom's Supermarket - Mascoutah
95 Mascoutah Plaza Drive
Mascoutah, IL 62258
Available beginning Wednesday, August 30 from evening until capacity is reached.
American Legion - Mascoutah
1414 West Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
Available business hours: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Tom's Supermarket - Freeburg
369 Marketplace Drive
Freeburg, IL 62243
Available beginning Wednesday, August 30 from evening until capacity is reached.
Barry Travel Plaza
1 Cieten Plaza
Barry, IL 62312
Available beginning Friday, September 1 from evening until capacity is reached.
Waterloo Feed & Pet Supply
401 West 3rd Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
Available business hours: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Pinckneyville Community High School
600 East Water Street
Pinckneyville, IL 62274
Available school hours
Murphy-Wall State Bank & Trust
105 East Water Street
Pinckneyville, IL 62274
Available business hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Murphy-Wall State Bank & Trust
105 North Williams Street
Murphysboro, IL 62966
Available business hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Murphy-Wall Elkville Banking Center
110 South 4th Street
Elkville, IL 62932
Available business hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Form below not showing up? Click here to donate.
This list will be updated as more locations become available.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs