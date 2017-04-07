Where to find beer around Busch Stadium this season

Every major league baseball stadium across America serves beer. But no other city has formed a stronger bond between that stadium’s team, its fans and the beer they drink than St. Louis. It’s not even close.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Anheuser-Busch are forever linked by ownership history, stadium names and beer. For decades the beer we drank at the ballgame was made just down the street. Drinking a Bud at the game was what you did. Cardinal’s baseball and Budweiser, it just is.

But in this, the new St. Louis beer revolution, the Cardinals – as traditionalists as they are, have embraced the local and craft beer movements and have responded by making more options available to their beer guzzling fans.

Here is the official 2017 listing of beer at the ballpark and where to find around Busch Stadium.

(Special Note: O'Fallon Brewing's STL Red will debut at Busch on April 17)

On Tap

Regular Draft $9.25

Souvenir Draft $12.00

Premium Draft $9.50

Budweiser | Bud Light | Bud Select

All Stands

Bar: 197, 265,

Red Bird Club Bars

Bowtie Bar

Dugout 1

Dugout 3

Michelob Golden

Sections 135, 458

Goose Island Honker

135, 458, Portable 148, Bar 197, Bowtie Bar

Goose Island 312

Sections 135, 458

Shock Top

135, 458, Bar 197, Bowtie Bar

Bud Light Lime

135, 458, Bar 197, Bowtie Bar

Stella

Portable 156

Schlafly

Stands: 264, 265, 161, 109

Bar: 240, 433

Dugout Bars

Red Bird Club Bars

Urban Chestnut

Bars: 130, 142

Red Bird Club Bar 2

Sam Adams

Bar 265

Blue Moon

Bar 265

Red Bird Club Bar 1

In Bottles

Bud, Bud Light, Bud Light Select $8.75

Premium Beer $9.50

Budweiser | Bud Light | Bud Select

All stands

All portables

Bars: 130, 142, 150, 433, 197

Dugout 1, Dugout 3,

Red Bird Club bars

Bowtie bar

Michelob Ultra

Bars: 130,142,150,433,197

Dugout1, Dugout3,

Red Bird Club Bars

Bowtie Bar

Bud Light Lime

Bars: 130,142,150,433,197

Dugout1, Dugout3,

Red Bird Club Bars

Bowtie Bar

Redbridge

Section 153

In Cans

Busch $8.75

O’Doul’s $5.25

24Oz Beer $12.50

Premium Beer $9.50

Busch

Section 153

Portables: 271, 442

Bars: 130,142,150,197,433,240

Red Bird Club Bars

Bowtie Bar

Dugout 1, Dugout 3

Heineken

Section 153

Red Bird Club Bars

Dugout Bars

Guinness

Section 153

Red Bird Club Bars

Blue Moon

Section 153

Red Bird Club 2

Dugout Bars

Corona

Section 153

Bars: 130,142,150,197,433,240,161

Dugout Bars

Red Bird Club 2

Bowtie Bar

Stella Cidre

Section 153

Bar 150

Leinenkugel’s Shandy

Section 153

Bar 150

Red Bird Club Bars

Dugout Bars

Mike’s Hard Lemonade

Section 153

Ranger IPA

Section 153

Red Bird Club Bars

Dugout Bars

New Belgium Ranger

Section 153

Sam Adams

Section 153

Red Bird Club Bars

Best Damn Rootbeer

Section 153

Bars: 130, 142, 150, 197, 433, 240, 161

Red Bird Club Bars

Bowtie Bar

Dugout 1, Dugout 3

Urban Chestnut Zwickel

Section 153

Bars: 130, 433, 240

Dugout Bars

Red Bird Club Bars

Urban Chestnut Fantasyland

Section 153

Kraftig Light 24oz

Section 153

Bar 142

Kraftig Lager 24 oz.

Section 153

Bar 142

Pabst Blue Ribbon 24oz.

Section 153

Bars: 130, 142, 240, 433

Angry Orchard

Section 153

Boulevard Wheat

Section 153

Goose Island IPA

Section 153, Bar 150

Goose Island Greenline

Section 153, Bar 150

Goose Island 312

Section 153, Bar 150

Shock Top

Section 153, Bar 150

Shock Top Lemon

Section 153, Bar 150

Odoul’s

Section 153

Bars: 130, 142, 150, 197, 433, 240, 161

Red Bird Club Bars

Bowtie Bar

Dugout 1, Dugout 3

