Where to find beer around Busch Stadium this season

Every major league baseball stadium across America serves beer. But no other city has formed a stronger bond between that stadium’s team, its fans and the beer they drink than St. Louis. It’s not even close.
The St. Louis Cardinals and Anheuser-Busch are forever linked by ownership history, stadium names and beer. For decades the beer we drank at the ballgame was made just down the street. Drinking a Bud at the game was what you did. Cardinal’s baseball and Budweiser, it just is.
But in this, the new St. Louis beer revolution, the Cardinals – as traditionalists as they are, have embraced the local and craft beer movements and have responded by making more options available to their beer guzzling fans.
Here is the official 2017 listing of beer at the ballpark and where to find around Busch Stadium.
(Special Note: O'Fallon Brewing's STL Red will debut at Busch on April 17)
On Tap
Regular Draft $9.25
Souvenir Draft $12.00
Premium Draft $9.50
Budweiser | Bud Light | Bud Select
All Stands
Bar: 197, 265,
Red Bird Club Bars
Bowtie Bar
Dugout 1
Dugout 3
Michelob Golden
Sections 135, 458
Goose Island Honker
135, 458, Portable 148, Bar 197, Bowtie Bar
Goose Island 312
Sections 135, 458
Shock Top
135, 458, Bar 197, Bowtie Bar
Bud Light Lime
135, 458, Bar 197, Bowtie Bar
Stella
Portable 156
Schlafly
Stands: 264, 265, 161, 109
Bar: 240, 433
Dugout Bars
Red Bird Club Bars
Urban Chestnut
Bars: 130, 142
Red Bird Club Bar 2
Sam Adams
Bar 265
Blue Moon
Bar 265
Red Bird Club Bar 1
In Bottles
Bud, Bud Light, Bud Light Select $8.75
Premium Beer $9.50
Budweiser | Bud Light | Bud Select
All stands
All portables
Bars: 130, 142, 150, 433, 197
Dugout 1, Dugout 3,
Red Bird Club bars
Bowtie bar
Michelob Ultra
Bars: 130,142,150,433,197
Dugout1, Dugout3,
Red Bird Club Bars
Bowtie Bar
Bud Light Lime
Bars: 130,142,150,433,197
Dugout1, Dugout3,
Red Bird Club Bars
Bowtie Bar
Redbridge
Section 153
In Cans
Busch $8.75
O’Doul’s $5.25
24Oz Beer $12.50
Premium Beer $9.50
Busch
Section 153
Portables: 271, 442
Bars: 130,142,150,197,433,240
Red Bird Club Bars
Bowtie Bar
Dugout 1, Dugout 3
Heineken
Section 153
Red Bird Club Bars
Dugout Bars
Guinness
Section 153
Red Bird Club Bars
Blue Moon
Section 153
Red Bird Club 2
Dugout Bars
Corona
Section 153
Bars: 130,142,150,197,433,240,161
Dugout Bars
Red Bird Club 2
Bowtie Bar
Stella Cidre
Section 153
Bar 150
Leinenkugel’s Shandy
Section 153
Bar 150
Red Bird Club Bars
Dugout Bars
Mike’s Hard Lemonade
Section 153
Ranger IPA
Section 153
Red Bird Club Bars
Dugout Bars
New Belgium Ranger
Section 153
Sam Adams
Section 153
Red Bird Club Bars
Best Damn Rootbeer
Section 153
Bars: 130, 142, 150, 197, 433, 240, 161
Red Bird Club Bars
Bowtie Bar
Dugout 1, Dugout 3
Urban Chestnut Zwickel
Section 153
Bars: 130, 433, 240
Dugout Bars
Red Bird Club Bars
Urban Chestnut Fantasyland
Section 153
Kraftig Light 24oz
Section 153
Bar 142
Kraftig Lager 24 oz.
Section 153
Bar 142
Pabst Blue Ribbon 24oz.
Section 153
Bars: 130, 142, 240, 433
Angry Orchard
Section 153
Boulevard Wheat
Section 153
Goose Island IPA
Section 153, Bar 150
Goose Island Greenline
Section 153, Bar 150
Goose Island 312
Section 153, Bar 150
Shock Top
Section 153, Bar 150
Shock Top Lemon
Section 153, Bar 150
Odoul’s
Section 153
Bars: 130, 142, 150, 197, 433, 240, 161
Red Bird Club Bars
Bowtie Bar
Dugout 1, Dugout 3
