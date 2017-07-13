While investigation continues, Backstoppers steps in to help family of fallen firefighter

Fire Captain John Kemper died after fighting a fire the morning of July 5. (Photo: STLFD, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - On Thursday, investigators returned to a home on Pennsylvania, where two firefighters were hurt the morning of July 5.

One of them — Captain John Kemper — died Wednesday. He was released from the hospital and relaxing with his family when he died. It's still not clear exactly what killed him.

While investigators are trying to determine what, or who, caused that fire, Backstoppers is stepping in to help Captain Kemper's family.

Captain Kemper leaves behind a wife of 37 years, a daughter and two grandsons. He was 59 and worked at the St. Louis fire department for 24 years.

Engine Company 23 is in mourning – draping black bunting from the building. As for the family, Backstoppers is stepping in to help with all costs now that Captain Kemper is gone.

"I'm told that he was a highly dedicated firefighter who loved his family and loved serving the citizens of St. Louis, and was approaching retirement apparently," said Chief Ron Battelle of Backstoppers. "Unfortunately he's not going to be able to do that"

The organization covers everything to support families from health insurance to mortgage payments.

