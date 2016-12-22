White Christmas just a dream in St. Louis this year

KSDK -- A strong storm system will sweep across the middle part of the country on Christmas Day into Monday. The best chance for showers and storms will occur Sunday evening into early Monday with the possibility of thunderstorms Sunday night.

For those traveling, Friday will offer up wet roads at times across Missouri and Illinois as a mix of rain and snow showers transition to all rain showers by the afternoon. There may be some light accumulation of snow, mainly on grassy areas north and northeast of St. Louis. The area of showers moves out late Friday evening.

Saturday is mostly rain free with a hint of some sunshine possible and high temperatures in the 40s. Christmas Eve will feature mostly cloudy skies and nearly steady temperatures in the 40s.

By Christmas morning, a warm front will lift north and bring gusty winds and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Only a few showers are possible before lunchtime Sunday.

Showers and storms will move in Sunday evening into Sunday night. A few of the storms could be strong, especially in far western Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma with gusty winds the main threat.

Temperatures will still be mild on Monday, but will start dropping later in the day as cooler air moves in.