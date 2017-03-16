Win a stay at the Guinness Brewery in Dublin

DUBLIN, IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 23: A general view as Final Preparations For Arthur's Day during The Guinness 250th Anniversary at Guinness Storehouse on September 23, 2009 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Guinness) (Photo: Chris Jackson, Custom)

DUBLIN, IRELAND (KSDK) – The Guinness Storehouse in the heart of Dublin is hosting its first sleepover in its 258-year history.

The company is transforming its rooftop bar into a penthouse with a panoramic view of the city.

The event is being hosted through Airbnb, which has staged one-night-only stays at famous venues, including a Transylvanian castle complete with coffin beds.

To win a stay at the Guinness brewery, you have to write a short essay about why you’re the biggest fan of the beer.

If you win, you’ll get a night’s stay for two at the Gravity Bar. You’ll also get VIP tours of the storehouse and a Guinness-themed private dinner by the bar’s executive chef.

You can enter to win here.

