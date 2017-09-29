Winterfest returns to Kiener Plaza

The plans for Kiener Plaza allow for more outdoor activities and events. (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - The Gateway Arch Park Foundation and St. Louis Blues are teaming up to bring an ice rink to downtown St. Louis. The ice rink will open in the new Kiener Plaza on Nov. 18.

Organizers say this year’s festival will have more programming, events and partnerships.

“We’re excited to partner with Gateway Arch Park Foundation again to bring hockey and skating under St. Louis’ defining symbol to the world.” said Chris Zimmerman, president and CEO of business operations for the St. Louis Blues. “Last year’s Winterfest was a great success and we’re looking forward to a bigger and better festival this year.”

Winterfest will run from Nov. 18 through New Year’s Day.





