Wintry mix possible for Monday morning rush

After a dry and chilly Sunday, precipitation will move back into the bi-state late tonight.

Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 30s, so anything reaching the ground will fall as rain through around midnight west of St. Louis.

A transition from rain to a wintry mix will happen between midnight and 2 a.m. as temperatures fall to near freezing in some spots.

Light snow and/or a wintry mix is possible between 2-8 a.m. across the St. Louis metro area, impacting the Monday morning rush.

Since temperatures have been so warm over the last several weeks, icing on roads isn't very likely, but there still could be slick spots on untreated or elevated surfaces. Expect wet roads through the metro morning commute.

Light snow accumulation is possible, with most of the area generally between a dusting and an inch on grassy surfaces. Slightly higher amounts are possible in our northern fringe counties where it could be cold enough for snow to fall longer. The highest totals will be over northern Illinois with this system.

Snow will melt quickly as temperatures warm up and spotty showers filter in on the back side of low pressure. High temperatures Monday will reach the low 40s, and winds shift to the northwest, bringing in colder air for Monday night.

Flurries can't be ruled out Monday night as low pressure exits east out of our area. Tuesday will be dry and much colder, with highs only topping out in the upper 30s.

Watch Today in St. Louis Monday morning starting at 4 a.m. for the latest on wintry weather before you head to work.

© 2017 KSDK-TV