KSDK
Close

Woman, 5-year-old girl shot in south St. Louis

KSDK Staff , KSDK 6:37 PM. CDT March 25, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Two people were shot in south St. Louis early Saturday evening, police said.

According to officials, a 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 5-year-old was shot in the shoulder. The incident occurred this afternoon outside of a home on the corner of Mt. Pleasant and Compton.

Both injuries were considered nonlife-threatening. Woman and child were listed in stable condition.

Investigators believed the shots came from somewhere outside. They were unable to give a motive for the shooting.

No information on possible suspects was given.

As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories