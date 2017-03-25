Woman, 5-year-old girl shot in south St. Louis

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Two people were shot in south St. Louis early Saturday evening, police said.

According to officials, a 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 5-year-old was shot in the shoulder. The incident occurred this afternoon outside of a home on the corner of Mt. Pleasant and Compton.

Both injuries were considered nonlife-threatening. Woman and child were listed in stable condition.

Investigators believed the shots came from somewhere outside. They were unable to give a motive for the shooting.

No information on possible suspects was given.

As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.

