Woman, 5-year-old girl shot in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Two people were shot in south St. Louis early Saturday evening, police said.
According to officials, a 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 5-year-old was shot in the shoulder. The incident occurred this afternoon outside of a home on the corner of Mt. Pleasant and Compton.
Both injuries were considered nonlife-threatening. Woman and child were listed in stable condition.
Investigators believed the shots came from somewhere outside. They were unable to give a motive for the shooting.
No information on possible suspects was given.
As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.
