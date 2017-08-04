Woman accused of armed robbery in bank drive-thru

According to charging documents, Rachael Lay, 28, was charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action after police said she stole a deposit bag with more than $1,000 inside. (Photo: Wentzville Police Department, Custom)

A woman is facing charges after police said she robbed a woman at knifepoint in the drive-thru of a Wentzville bank Tuesday.

According to charging documents, Rachael Lay, 28, was charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action after police said she stole a deposit bag with more than $1,000 inside.

The probable cause statement said Lay was wearing a bandana over her face when she approached the victim's car in the drive-thru of the Commerce Bank on the 1900 block of Wentzville Parkway. Lay grabbed the bag, but the victim struggled to keep a hold on it. After Lay showed the knife, the victim handed the bag over, and Lay ran off.

A witness told police she saw Lay running across the street and onto the parking lot of Walgreen's and Pizza Hut. Lay asked the woman for a lighter then went to the back of the parking lot and waited for a ride.

She was later identified in security footage from QuikTrip. Police said they found out she worked at a Red Robin restaurant and were able to take her into custody at work.

Lay told police that she was the person in the QuikTrip video, but she did not admit to the robbery.

Her bond was set at $15,000, cash-only.

