Woman charged with murder after suspicious death in Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – A woman is facing charges for her alleged role in the suspicious death of a man in Webster Groves Friday.

According to a press release from the Webster Groves Police Department, Donyycia Duncan was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after 32-year-old Richard Ethridge was found dead in a Webster Groves home Friday.

Police responded to the 100 block of Eldridge Avenue at around 9:10 Friday morning for a welfare check. Police said they found evidence of foul play and when they entered the home, they discovered Ethridge dead inside with wounds from an edged weapon.

Duncan is being held on $500,000, cash-only bond.

