Woman dies, family and responders injured in O'Fallon house fire

O'FALLON, MO. - One woman is dead and several others were transported to the hospital after an early morning fire in O'Fallon, Missouri.

Fire crews arrived at the house on Country Life Dr. around 1:00 a.m. after reports of a fire with three people trapped inside. They later learned all three are related; two were able to escape and were hospitalized for smoke inhalation. The third, a grandmother, died inside.

Two O'Fallon police officers were also treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire Chief Tom Vineyard says when firefighters first arrived on scene, one of the hydrants was not working properly. They were, however, able to reconnect to a nearby hydrant and fight the fire efficiently.

5 On Your Side inquired about the hydrant not working properly. An O'Fallon deputy fire chief points to nearby construction on the water main in nearby downtown O'Fallon, and speculates this could have something to do with the problem with the first hydrant. They say the fire department checked the hydrants monthly this spring ahead of the construction project, which began in June. They add that the fire marshal and the water department will investigate.

Much of the house is a loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

