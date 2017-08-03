Woman gets 15 months jail in suicide text case

USA Today

TAUNTON, MASS. - A Massachusetts woman who sent her boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself has been sentenced to 15 months in jail on a manslaughter charge.



Michelle Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in June by a judge who said she caused the death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III when she told him to "get back in" his truck as it was filling with carbon monoxide.



Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz also sentenced Carter on Thursday to five years of probation.



Carter was 17 when Roy died in 2014.



During Carter's trial, her lawyer argued that Roy was determined to kill himself and nothing Carter did could change that.



Carter faced a maximum sentence of 20 years.



___



2:30 p.m.



A prosecutor has urged the maximum of 20 years' imprisonment for a Massachusetts woman who sent numerous text messages urging her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself.



Michelle Carter's lawyers asked for probation, but prosecutor Maryclare Flynn called that "just not reasonable punishment" for her role in the 2014 suicide of Conrad Roy III.



Carter was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in his truck.



Flynn said Thursday that all Carter needed to do was ask Roy to leave the truck. Instead, she told him to "get back in."



Carter's lawyer, Joseph Cataldo, argued for probation, saying Carter doesn't pose a danger to the public.



Carter clutched a tissue and had tears in her eyes as she awaited sentencing.



___



2:15 p.m.



Relatives of a young man who was encouraged by his girlfriend through text messages to kill himself say they're haunted by his death.



Conrad Roy Jr. told a court Thursday that the death of his son, Conrad Roy III, inflicted the "worst emotional pain" he has ever experienced. The father says: "I am heartbroken."



A 13-year-old sister, Camden Roy, testified that she's "haunted" by the realization that she'll never see her brother wed or be an aunt to his children.



They spoke before the sentencing of Michelle Carter, who faces up to 20 years in prison on a conviction of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging Roy to kill himself in 2014.



Carter was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in 2014.



___



9 a.m.



A Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a truck filled with toxic gas faces up to 20 years in prison when a judge sentences her on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.



Michelle Carter was convicted by a judge who said her final instruction to Conrad Roy III caused his death. Carter will be sentenced Thursday.



Carter was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in 2014.



Carter's lawyer argued that Roy was determined to kill himself and nothing Carter did could change that.



Roy's aunt has asked the judge to sentence Carter to the 20-year maximum. Carter's father said his daughter made "a tragic mistake." He's asking for probation and continued counseling.

