Police have more information on a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman in Shrewsbury Monday morning.

It happened just before seven o'clock Monday at a home on Cardinal Ridge Court.

Investigators said the man shot the woman, then turned the gun on himself. He died at the scene. She's hospitalized in critical condition.

No names have been released.

