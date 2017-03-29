Woman killed, 2 hospitalized following wrong way crash on I-55

ST. LOUIS, MO. - A woman was killed and two people were hospitalized after a wrong way crash on I-55 in South City.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to police one of the vehicles was going the wrong way on the southbound lanes of I-55. Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash shut down southbound lanes of I-55 at the I-44 split for several hours, it reopened around 5 a.m.

No other information has been released.

© 2017 KSDK-TV