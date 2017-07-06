Woman killed, child seriously hurt in I-44 crash

Frist responders near the scene of a fatal crash on I-44 in Eureka, Missouri. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

EUREKA, MO. - Westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near Six Flags have reopened after a fatal crash involving two cars Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman, the driver of one of the cars lost control on a wet road and hit the median at around 2:20.

A 39-year-old woman, Elizabeth Venecia, was a passenger in the car. She was thrown from the car and died.

Three other people in the car were taken to the hospital.

An 11-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The second car involved ran into debris from the crash. No one in that car was injured.

