Woman killed, child seriously hurt in I-44 crash

EUREKA, MO. - Westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near Six Flags have reopened after a fatal crash involving two cars Wednesday afternoon.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman, the driver of one of the cars lost control on a wet road and hit the median at around 2:20.
A 39-year-old woman, Elizabeth Venecia, was a passenger in the car. She was thrown from the car and died.
Three other people in the car were taken to the hospital.
An 11-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The second car involved ran into debris from the crash. No one in that car was injured.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
