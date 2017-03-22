Woman killed in crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY - A woman was killed in a crash on Route M in Jefferson County Wednesday morning.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Barbara Winschel, a 32-year-old House Springs woman, drove out in front of a tanker truck at the intersection of St. Lukes Church Road and Route M.

The crash happened at around 8:30. She died about an hour later at the hospital.

The other driver was being treated for moderate injuries.

