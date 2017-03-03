Woman killed in north STL hit-and-run

Scene of hit-and-run on Natural Bridge

ST. LOUIS - A woman is dead after a hit-and-run accident in broad daylight.

It happened just after noon in the 4200 block of W. Natural Bridge.

According to police, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect vehicle was found unoccupied a short while later in the 3000 block of Whittier.

No word of any suspect information at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

(© 2017 KSDK)