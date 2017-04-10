Woman killed, man injured in Moline Acres crash

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A 28-year-old woman was killed and man was seriously injured in a Sunday night crash in Moline Acres.

According to the crash report, Lauren Palazzolo, 28, of St. Louis was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Joshua Yanczer, 35, of St. Louis. Police responded to the crash around 11:30 p.m.

Yanczer was trying to turn from southbound Lewis and Clark Blvd. onto Berwyn Dr. when the vehicle struck the right side of another vehicle.

Palazzolo was pronounced dead at the scene and Yanczer was transported to a hospital.

