Woman killed, man injured in Moline Acres motorcycle crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A 28-year-old woman was killed and man was seriously injured in a Sunday night crash in Moline Acres.

According to the crash report, Lauren Palazzolo, 28, of St. Louis was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by Joshua Yanczer, 35, of St. Louis. Police responded to the crash around 11:30 p.m.

Yanczer was trying to turn from southbound Lewis and Clark Blvd. onto Berwyn Dr. when the vehicle struck the right side of a vehicle.

Palazzolo was pronounced dead at the scene and Yanczer was transported to a hospital.

