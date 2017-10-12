Woman paralyzed by stray bullet is determined to walk again

Tamara Collier was struck by a stray bullet last month. She will go to a rehabilitation center next week.

ST. LOUIS - A woman paralyzed by a stray bullet is sharing her story of recovery and forgiveness.

Tamara Collier is a nursing assistant.

"She was planning on going out for the evening and celebrating her new job," Collier's mother, Mia Caddell, said.

But ever since September 1, 2017, the 24-year-old has needed assistance herself.

"I never thought this would happen to me," Collier said.

The single mother of two was doing laundry when she heard gunfire. Quickly, she moved her one-year-old daughter out of harm's way.

"The next thing I know, I was shot," Collier said.

Caddell called 911.

"When I put my bags down and saw my daughter laying in a pool of blood, it was surreal," Caddell said.

In a SLU emergency room, Collier learned she was paralyzed from the neck down.

"I cry because, my kids," she said. "I've got to watch my kids walk out that door and I can't go with them."

Now a patient at Kindred Hospital, a specialty hospital, Collier isn't giving up.

"Every day, I just look out the window and think about me walking again," she said. "I'm gonna walk again."

It's what her family admires about her.

"Her spirit is phenomenal," Caddell said.

That, and her message to the person responsible for changing her life.

"I forgive," Collier said.

Collier will be heading to a rehabilitation center next week. A family member created a YouCaring fundraiser help cover her medical bills.

Two police officers were also injured in the shooting. 24-year-old Devonte Morgan has since been charged with three counts of assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

