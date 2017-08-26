Woman rescues child trapped in car engulfed in flames

Video footage of the car fire on Interstate 70 in O'Fallon, Mo. (Photo: Destiny Jones)

O'FALLON, MO. - First responders and onlookers alike took to the rescue when a car was set ablaze Saturday afternoon in St. Charles County, trapping three people inside.

Early Saturday afternoon, a car driving on Interstate 70 near O'Fallon, Mo. began to catch fire and pulled over on the shoulder to get to safety. Of the three inside the car, one was an infant. A woman who stopped to help those in the car pulled the infant out to safety and others took notice.

"I think the most terrifying thing about the whole entire situation is that the baby was engulfed in flames, and this lady just did a careless act; ignored her safety to save this baby," said Jordan Worden, a witness on the scene.

Worden said many people rushed towards the car and called 911.

Missouri Highway Patrol believes a piece of metal may have fallen off of a tractor trailer and fell into the road, then lodging itself into the undercarriage of the car, causing the fire.

The three people in the car, including the infant, were transported to an area hospital.

© 2017 KSDK-TV