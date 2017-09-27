Woman says fried chicken was thrown at her while driving in St. Louis County

Photo: Facebook/AlexisNewsome

MANCHESTER, MO. - An emotional video has been shared more 500 times in less than 24 hours on Facebook. The video was posted by Alexis Newsome of west St. Louis County.

Newsome claims a piece of fried chicken was thrown through her window as she was in the turn lane on Manchester Road trying to get onto 141 Tuesday afternoon.

"As soon as I started accelerating, a red pickup truck going west, the opposite direction, threw a piece of fried chicken through my window, into my car. At the time it was being thrown I did not know it was fried chicken, I thought it was an egg. I almost swerved and hit the car next to me,” Newsome said.

Newsome went on to say she posted the video so people would understand what the experience felt like.

"A piece of fried chicken was thrown through my window, there is only one way to take this. This implies so much negative connotation. Now I have to be upset in front of my child and explain why mommy is upset. I don't want to have to explain this to my five-year-old, this is not fair," Newsome said. “It’s not easy living in this brown skin, but I want you to understand. I can’t make you understand if you don’t want to.”

Newsome commended the Manchester Police Officer who helped clean her car and gave her a hug.

The Manchester Police Department confirmed to 5 On Your Side that a report was taken, but no specifics were available at that time.

WARNING: this video below contains expletive content.

© 2017 KSDK-TV