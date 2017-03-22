Woman sentenced to 25 years for killing infant son

A Missouri woman has been ordered to spend a quarter century in Illinois prison for killing her infant son in 2012.
Twenty-four-year-old Wallisha Bland of St. Louis was sentenced this week in southwestern Illinois' Madison County. That's where she pleaded guilty in December to one count of first-degree murder.
Authorities say Jace Gillespie died at a hospital in October 2012 shortly after emergency responders found him unresponsive in an Alton apartment.
An autopsy showed that the baby died of a skull fracture, and authorities believe Bland threw the infant onto the floor.
