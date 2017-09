(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. LOUIS - A pedestrian was fatally struck in south St. Louis Tuesday night.

Police were called to the intersection of Morganford and Wilmington around 9:25 p.m. where a woman was struck by vehicle, she was transported to a hospital where she later died.

The vehicle remained on scene.

No other details have been provided.

© 2017 KSDK-TV