Woman who went missing from Ste. Genevieve to be featured on show

Lynn Messer (Photo: Custom)

STE. GENEVIEVE, MO. - A woman who went missing from Ste. Genevieve in 2014 will soon be featured on an Imagination Discovery show.

Lynn Messer was 52 in July 2014 when she was reported missing from a 250-acre family farm near Bloomsdale.

Human remains found by a hunter near her home more than two years later were positively identified as the missing woman.

On March 26, Imagination Discovery will feature Messer in an episode of DISAPPEARED, a TV series that features missing person cases.

Producers with the show had interviewed Aarron, Messer's son, just four days before the remains of his mother were found. The episode will feature interviews with several of Messer's family members as well as two deputies with the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office.

It will air on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. on Imagination Discovery.

Since this is still an ongoing case, anyone with new information about the death of Messer is urged to call the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office at (573) 883-5820.

