Women march in STL on 'A Day Without a Woman'

KSDK Staff , KSDK 1:48 PM. CST March 08, 2017

ST. LOUIS - A couple hundred women and women's rights supporters gathered downtown in St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon.

The group marched from Union Station to the Old Courthouse as part of a nationwide effort called "A Day Without a Woman."

The people behind January's women's march called for women to take the day off and encouraged them not to spend money. The idea was to show women's economic strength and impact on American society.

Wednesday was International Women's Day.

PHOTOS: International Women's Day march in downtown STL

