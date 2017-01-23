Womens March attendees: The work has just begun

(Photo: KSDK)

Shelley Hoffman and Cheryl Hibbeler rallied and marched in Washington, D.C.

"The overall vibe was excitement, camaraderie, positive," Hoffman said.

Now that they are back home in St. Charles County, they are looking for ways to keep fighting for what they believe in.

"Rights to jobs, rights to marry the person they want," Hibbeler said.

Hundreds of women rode buses from the St. Louis area to Washington, D.C. On the way home, they brainstormed.

Already, the women have scheduled a meeting for next week during they will discuss ways to stay involved in the political process. It may mean calling Congress members, or staging protests. It may also mean encouraging more involvement in local races and running for those offices.

"What's really important is the bottom up and not the top down. That's what we need more for people to know, every school board election, every city council race, every state legislator race is just as important to you where you live as the Presidential," Hibbeler said.

