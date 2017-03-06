Worker dies at Granite City steel plant

Granite City steel plant (Photo: KSDK)

GRANITE CITY, ILL. - A worker has died after an incident at the U.S. Steel plant in Granite City.

According to a statement from the plant, the incident occurred in the rail yard area of the plant around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Forty-two-year-old Timothy Dagon was killed.

The plant says it is working closely with the United Steelworkers union and relevant government agencies through the investigation process.

No other details have been released at this time.

