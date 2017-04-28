ST. LOUIS - SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital public relations manager Jason Merrill took a pie in the face, all for a good cause.

The hospital spent weeks raising money for the Heart Walk on May 6th at Busch Stadium. They did it by gathering donations to see which employee would take a pie to the face.

Jason, Jennifer Garnica, assistant sirector of nursing operations at the hospital, and Gretchen Leiterman, the hospital's chief operating officer, were the biggest money raisers.

Friday, they got their choice of banana or coconut cream, and their co-workers just loved it.

The "Pie in the Face" event raised $22,000 for the Heart Walk. That's just at the hospital alone. SSM Health has raised $70,000 for the event.

© 2017 KSDK-TV