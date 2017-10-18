World War II veteran dies in Cahokia house fire

Howard Sutton, 89, was killed in a house fire overnight Wednesday. (Photo: KSDK)

CAHOKIA, ILL. - A family is in pain and an entire community is in mourning after a veteran is killed in a Metro East house fire.

Howard Sutton fought in both World War II and the Korean War. For 50 years, Sutton's family says he lived in the home on St. Marcella in Cahokia, Ill. until Wednesday morning.

“He’s the best kind of man you can know, very honorable, very proud,” said Jeremy Loux, Sutton’s grandson, as he searched through the charred remains of the veteran’s home.

A Missouri native, Sutton served in the U.S. Navy and would have turned 90-years-old in November, but then came Wednesday morning’s tragedy.

The family told 5 On Your Side the fire began in the kitchen early Wednesday morning and spread quickly through the house, setting off ammunition as it went -- and leaving little behind.

The ammunition, said Sutton’s daughter Peggy Loux, was likely in the home because Sutton owned guns at some point in time.

Family members said officials told them Sutton passed in his sleep from smoke inhalation. He loved the outdoors, even repeatedly hiking the Appalachian Trail well into his 70s.

But it was his 30 years of service as a Boy Scouts troop leader that touched many in Cahokia, including one of Sutton’s sons.

“We got really close through the Boy Scouts,” said son Robert Sutton. “There’s a lot of men in this city and this town who started out as boys in Boy Scout Troop 621. I think we will have a nice line of folks at the VA cemetery.”

Sutton also devoted time as a volunteer during the holiday season.

"We used to always do the Salvation Army together outside Walmart. We would sit out there and freeze together," said Loux. "Good memories."

Sutton is survived by children, grandchildren, and even eight great-grandchildren. The Illinois State Fire Marshall searched the area with a canine to rule out any foul play.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

