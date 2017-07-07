Wright City mayor dies of heart attack

Mayor Dave Heiliger passed away unexpectedly Thursday. (Photo: City of Wright City)

WRIGHT CITY, MO. - Wright City Mayor David Heiliger died from a heart attack, the City of Wright City announced Friday.

The announcement was made early Friday morning. Heiliger reportedly passed away Thursday surrounded by his family and friends at St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis.

"Mayor Heiliger (Dave) has been a great friend and champion for the City of Wright City and our citizens," the city said in a statement. "He was a tireless worker for te good of all those he served.

"He is loved by all who knew him and will be missed beyond words. He has left a great void in our hearts and our City that will be very, very hard to fill. But we are confident that he would say we still have a lot of work to do. Get it done."

Heiliger first took office in 2010.

