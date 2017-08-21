WWE Live coming to St. Louis

Photo: Scottrade Center

ST. LOUIS - Wrestling returns to St. Louis this fall.

The event will stop at the Scottrade Center on Oct. 20 and feature WWE superstars including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Dean Ambrose, Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, Sheamus and Cesaro.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. and start at $20. For more information visit www.ticketmaster.com.

