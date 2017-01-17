You can buy your very own candle that smells like Missouri

Homesick Candles sells a candle for each of the 50 states, including a candle just for Los Angeles. (Image: Homesick Candles) (Photo: Homesick Candles)

It's the smell you never knew you wanted.

No, it might not smell like gooey butter cake or toasted ravioli, but Homesick Candles has created the perfect gift for those who love Missouri, those who miss Missouri or those who want more of Missouri in their life.

The Missouri candle will reportedly 'take you back to the good ol' days in the Show Me State', with hints of running water, white hawthorne and dogwood blossoms. For our neighbors to the east, the Illinois candle 'takes you back to the Land of Lincoln' with the smell of grain fields, violets and lake breezes filling the room when you set the mood.

Homesick Candles sells a candle for each of the 50 states, including a candle just for Los Angeles. (Image: Homesick Candles) (Photo: Homesick Candles)

Are you a transplant to Missouri or Illinois? You're in luck, because there are candles for each of the 50 United States. Some states, like Texas, carry a scent of leather, fresh cotton and 'just a touch' of sage. Other states, like Massachusetts, 'take you back to The Bay State' with apple cider donut and Dunkin coffee aromas. There's even a candle exclusively just for Los Angeles, which is said to have hints of jasmine, Malibu sea breezes and 'desert from your favorite hiking trail.'

Each candle costs $30. Burn time is anywhere from 60 to 80 hours, and the candles weigh around 13.75 ounces.

(© 2017 KSDK)