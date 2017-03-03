Young Blues fan heartbroken over trade

Kinley Minner is upset her favorite Blues player, Kevin Shattenkirk, was traded.

A young diehard Blues fan got some news she really didn't want to hear this week.

Four-year-old Kinley Minner is a Blues fan from O'Fallon, Mo.

She started crying when she heard her favorite player Kevin Shattenkirk got traded to the Capitols.

Her dad says Kinley loves watching hockey, loves the powerplay dance, and always screams "Let's Go Blues!"

